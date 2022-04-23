SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One of the suspected shooters in the downtown Sacramento gang-related mass shooting made his first court appearance Saturday.

Smiley Martin faces felony charges, and so far he is one of two suspected shooters who have been arrested.

According to FOX40’s Gurajpal Sangha, the first court appearance was short and done in less than 2 minutes.

Martin was dressed in an orange jail jump suit wearing a face covering as the judge read the charges to the 27-year-old facing felony charges of possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a machine gun.

It has been nearly three weeks since the shooting happened and Martin made his first court appearance Friday because he was recently booked into the Sacramento County jail this week. Before that, he was in the hospital recovering from his injuries he received from the shooting.

The Sacramento Police Department continue to look for more people involved in the deadly shooting said at least five shooters were involved that early morning, more than 100 bullets were fired and the District Attorney’s office said Smiley Martin and his brother Dandrae Martin are he only two people arrested, who are the suspected shooters in the shooting that killed six people.

The court is waiting for a public defender to be appointed and Martin is due back in court next Tuesday. He is being held at the jail without bail.