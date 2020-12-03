Downtown Woodland’s Main Street seeing a surge in burglaries, property damage

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — Downtown Woodland is decked out in holiday cheer, but some business owners aren’t feeling so festive.

“I’m just really mad. I’m really mad. I wish things were different,” said Zach Wirth, owner of Wirth Furniture & Interiors.

Wirth had returned to his furniture store Monday morning to find his security camera stolen, ripped straight out of the wall.

“No reason or rhyme for it… I just don’t understand. I wish I could crawl in his head and figure it out,” he told FOX40.

His internet and phone lines were also cut.

“They’re taking thousands of dollars away of business,” Wirth continued. “We couldn’t operate or make phone calls or orders for a day.”

And he’s not alone.

Police say they’ve seen a surge in crimes on Main Street over the last two weeks, from overnight burglaries to window smashings to trespassing to cut internet lines.

“We have a couple of video surveillance files that can connect one suspect to at least two of the crimes. We’re working on investigating the rest of them to see if there are more than one suspects or whether this person is involved in all of the activity,” said Sergeant Victoria Danzl of the Woodland Police Department.

Danzl said that the suspect has a history of dealings with police, and they’re working to find him to bring him into custody, while stepping up patrols in the area.

“I don’t know what’s going through these people’s heads, but I hope they get caught,” so that Wirth and other shop owners can get back to business with some peace of mind, he said.

“It’s just one more thing in this whole headache that we’re all living through right now to have to deal with,” Wirth continued. “I just feel bad for everyone else.”

Police are not releasing surveillance footage or identifying the suspect yet because they don’t want to “jeopardize the investigation.”

But if you have any information, Woodland Police want to hear from you.