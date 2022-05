STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Stockton police said dozens of officers are pursuing a man with a gun.

According to Stockton police, there is heavy police presence near West Lane and Bradford Street. The man officers are searching for reportedly shot a gun into the air.

A police chopper is assisting officers in the search.

Residents in the area are asked to shelter in place, and those who do not live in the area are asked to stay away.

There are no reported injuries.