Dozens search in Penn Valley for 10-year-old runaway

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office provided this undated photo of Chase Chittock.

PENN VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of Nevada County sheriff’s deputies and search team members are looking for a 10-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday.

Andrew Trygg with the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday morning, searchers were looking for Chase Chittock in the Penn Valley area.

The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office said Chittock was last seen around 10:30 p.m. in the area of Harvest Lane and Rough and Ready Highway.

Wednesday, the sheriff’s office described Chittock as an “at risk runaway.” He is known to stay to himself and likes to sleep outside, Nevada County officials said.

Chittock is 4 feet tall and 60 pounds, and has brown and blond hair. He was last seen wearing a neon green shirt and brown pants.

Anyone who sees Chittock has been asked to call the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office dispatch center at 530-265-7880.