(KTXL) — The Dream Flights foundation is giving World War II veterans the opportunity to get back in the air.

“It was wonderful. Brought back memories of flying,” said Richard “Dick” Fowler, a WWII veteran and pilot. “And I didn’t realize how small everything looked at up there on the ground.”

The flight was taken on a restored Boeing biplane, which is the same type of plane pilots trained on during WWII.