Dreamers celebrate Supreme Court win but look ahead to Election Day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Many local Dreamers celebrated Thursday’s Supreme Court decision to block the Trump administration’s efforts to end the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

However, some were warning this is not a permanent solution and the DACA program can still very much be dismantled.

“I haven’t stopped smiling since I’ve seen the ruling come down on the SCOTUS website,” said Dreamer Tomas Evangelista.

For Evangelista, Thursday’s Supreme Court decision was cause to celebrate.

“It’s a huge relief for myself and for many of us who have been struggling our entire lives. But the most difficult part has been the last three years,” he told FOX40.

Evangelista was brought to the U.S. from Mexico by his mother when he was just 2 years old. Shortly after, she passed away and he was raised by his grandparents in Auburn.

“And just growing up just like any other kid,” Evangelista said.

He’s one of 3.6 million Dreamers in the U.S. today who will benefit from the Supreme Court ruling — at least for now.

As attorneys point out, the ruling could also be DACA’s undoing.

“If they decide in their infinite wisdom that DACA needs to go, they have the roadmap for how to do it,” said immigration attorney Andres Mejer.

Mejer said for now, anybody who has DACA today can continue to renew it.

“But it also means that people that never applied will likely be able to apply,” Mejer explained.

As the number enrolled in the program is expected to grow, Mejer said its future very much depends on the results of November’s presidential election.

“A president can create a program like this and can change conditions on a program like this,” he said. “But it has to follow the appropriate procedure.”

Mejer said he does not believe the Trump administration has enough time to dismantle DACA before November’s election. However, they certainly could if he wins a second term.

“I think every election is important but this one might be the most important in my lifetime,” Evangelista said.

That’s why Evangelista said he knows his fight to stay in the U.S. is far from over.

“Tomorrow is a new day and we need to continue forward on this fight for our right to be here in our country,” he said.