Drink One for Dane benefit for ALS at Dutch Bros Coffee

Coffee lovers can grab their favorite morning coffee and help end Lou Gehrig’s disease, also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, with a visit to a local Dutch Bros Coffee next week.

Travis Boersma, the co-founder and executive chairman of Dutch Bros Coffee, joined Martina to spread awareness about ALS and the Drink One for Dane benefit.

This year, the company hopes to raise $1.6 million, which would bring them to more than $10 million raised over 15 years.

If you’d like to help, click or tap here for donation information.