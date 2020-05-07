Drive aims to address blood shortage during pandemic

ELK GROVE, Calif. (KTXL) — California Northstate University and Vitalant are hosting a blood drive on Monday, May 18 to help address a shortage due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“California is on the verge of a very serious blood shortage that will likely lead to rationing. We are calling on our community to donate if possible,” Dr. Alvin Cheung, CEO and President of California Northstate University, said in a news release. “In times like this, it is more important than ever to be a good neighbor. Opening our space for something like this is just the right thing to do.”

Organizers say social distancing measures will be put into place, including an online form for donors to select a time slot.

More information can be found here.