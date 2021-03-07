Drive-by shooting leaves 2 dead, 3 injured in Yuba City

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people died and three others were injured in a drive-by shooting in Yuba City Saturday night.

Sutter County Sheriff’s deputies said the shooting happened at a home on Countryside Drive near Littlejohn Drive at around 8:22 p.m.

When deputies arrived with Yuba City police, they found two people dead in the backyard of the home along with three other people injured.

Investigators said there was “a gathering taking place” in the backyard when a vehicle drove up to the side of the house and an unknown number of shooters began firing bullets into the crowd.

The three people injured in the shooting were taken to Rideout Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The two victims who were killed in the shooting were both men and no other details were released.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.