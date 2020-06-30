Drive-in fireworks show in Folsom lets people celebrate 4th of July during pandemic

FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Every year, the nationally recognized Folsom Rodeo has put on three fireworks shows around the Fourth of July. But due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those shows are now deemed a public health danger.

While the 60th annual Folsom Rodeo has been canceled, at least one of the fireworks shows will move ahead with a twist: Spectators will watch from their vehicles.

The Folsom Chamber of Commerce is spearheading a continuation of a tradition in a new way.

Empty parcels in the Folsom Ranch housing development south of Highway 50 on East Bidwell Street will be used as parking areas with a view of a fireworks display.

“A fireworks show while we maintain social distancing, vehicles parked every other parking space,” explained Joe Gagliardi, the CEO and president of the Greater Folsom Partnership.

Big video screens will show a movie, as well as interactive contests and activities using live camera work.

“We’ll be able to transmit the sound through the radio stations into people’s cars. The video screens will be able to transmit the actions going on,” said Gagliardi.

The chamber wanted to give people a venue to celebrate the holiday but thought about how the event could support local businesses as well.

“To celebrate in a way that recognizes the county health order but also to help have a reason for maybe people to do some takeout for one of our local restaurants,” said Gagliardi.

The show got the endorsement of the Folsom City Council, fire and police departments.

The event will take place on Friday, July 3, and will take the pressure off the agencies that will be overloaded on the fourth.

The cost will be $40 a vehicle in advance, $50 at the door.

It is a different way of celebrating the Fourth of July, but officials said the response has been encouraging.

“We’re excited about it. It’s our first time doing it this way,” said Gagliardi.

The gates will open at 7 p.m. Friday.

