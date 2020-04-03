Drive-thru testing opens for patients of health center in Manteca

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MANTECA, Calif. (KTXL) -- As the number of positive COVID-19 cases continues to rise in San Joaquin County, one health clinic has started drive-thru testing.

The minimally invasive tests are being done in the parking lot of the old shuttered Kmart across the clinic on Northgate Avenue in Manteca.

“There’s a stick that we put into your nose and swab it and it takes like 15 seconds. Less than that,” said Anna Cabrera, a physician’s assistant at Golden Valley Health Center.

The health clinic is only offering the test to their patients who have been referred by a doctor after being screened. According to Cabrera, the drive-thru is a safer way to test for both the healthcare worker and other patients.

“We are testing separately, OK. Rather than having them be seen at the clinic where there would be other patients who might get infected,” Cabrera told FOX40.

The tests are then sent out to a lab and seven to 10 days later a nurse will call patients with their results.

“We are here for the community of San Joaquin County,” said Cabrera.

Testing has been slow with less than five people a day, but Cabrera says they’re prepared to handle more.