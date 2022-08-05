JACKSON, Calif. (KTXL) — An Amador County Sheriff deputy successfully deployed a spike strip during a pursuit, but the suspect vehicle still continued driving, according to the Amador County Sheriff’s Office.

The pursuit began at around 1 a.m. on Friday when a deputy initiated a traffic stop on an Acura SUV that was being driven by Allen Kesler, 26, of Pine Grove, a known wanted suspect, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said Kesler then drove away from the deputy northbound on North Main Street and onto Jackson Gate Road.

An assisting deputy positioned themselves ahead of the Kesler and deployed a spike strip that was able to deflate both front tires, according to the sheriff’s office.

Kesler continued across Highway 49, according to the sheriff’s, onto Martell Road and then westbound on Highway 88.

The sheriff’s office said that Kesler then drove into a nearby Save Mart parking lot and drove behind the buildings to the corner of the complex. Kesler then left the vehicle and continued the chase on foot.

Deputies eventually caught up to Kesler and arrested him near a residence on Arroyo Place, according to the sheriff’s office. Kelser is facing charges for evading, resisting arrest and numerous warrants.

Victoria Lewis, 36, of Sutter Creek was a passenger in the Acura and was also arrested and is facing charges for firearm violation, drug violations and a warrant.

When deputies searched the vehicle they reported finding a handgun and what appeared to be meth.