Driver crashes into Yuba City house, sparking fire

YUBA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — Deputies are looking for a driver who crashed into a Yuba City house Sunday, causing a fire.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says the vehicle hit a home near Cherry Street and Anna Drive.

It crashed into the garage and on top of a natural gas line, according to Yuba City Firefighters Local 3793.

Everyone in the house was able to get out and away from the flames and there were no injuries reported, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver ran from the vehicle and was seen escaping through a nearby orchard.

The sheriff’s office says he had a shaved head and black or gray pants, but they could not provide any other details.

The sheriff’s office says the blaze caused structural issues and damage to the house.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Sutter County Sheriff’s Office at 530-822-7307.