Driver crashes stolen vehicle into Grass Valley police SUV, injuring officer

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. (KTXL) — A Grass Valley officer was hospitalized Thursday after a driver who was being chased by police crashed into a patrol vehicle.

The Grass Valley Police Department says California Highway Patrol officers were pursuing a driver before he abandoned his vehicle and ran.

Photo courtesy of the Grass Valley Police Department

After stealing another vehicle, he crashed head-on into a Grass Valley police SUV on Highway 49, according to officials.

Police say the officer in the SUV was hospitalized and is OK.

The person who was being chased was taken into custody. He has not been identified.

The highway has since reopened following the crash, according to police.

Grass Valley police did not provide any additional details about what led up to the police chase.