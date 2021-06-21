Driver crashes truck into South Sacramento home, parked cars

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Authorities are investigating after a driver crashed their pickup truck into a home in South Sacramento.

The crash happened around 2:20 a.m. Monday on Palmer House Drive, south of Florin Road.

Before striking the home, the driver drove across at least two other properties and hit multiple parked vehicles.

No one in the home was injured, the homeowner told FOX40. The driver was taken to the hospital but their injuries are unknown.

The homeowner added that the driver was seen speeding just before the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.