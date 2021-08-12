Driver dies after being ejected from car in multiple-vehicle crash

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver of a Toyota died Wednesday morning in Solano County after they were ejected from their car in a crash.

The California Highway Patrol says the Toyota was driving eastbound on Interstate 80 when it crossed into the center median near the Interstate 505 interchange just before 5 a.m. It then left the center median and entered the roadway again, colliding with a Hyundai.

Not long after the first crash, the driver was ejected from the Toyota when multiple other cars crashed into it.

The driver died at the scene.

CHP is still investigating but believes alcohol and/or drugs may have been a factor.