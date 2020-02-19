Driver dies after crash on Highway 4 in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — A sedan driver died Monday night after colliding with a truck tractor on Highway 4 in Stockton.

The California Highway Patrol says the deadly crash happened near South Sinclair Avenue around 6:15 p.m. No additional details were provided about the collision.

After the roadway was closed, crews had to separate the sedan and the tractor truck, according to the CHP.

Officials do not know if alcohol or drugs were factors in the collision.

The identity of the sedan driver has not been reported.