Driver dies after crashing into tree, several cars at Tracy Police Department

TRACY, Calif. (KTXL) — Police said a man involved in a crash at the Tracy Police Department Thursday has died.

Around 9:46 p.m., police said officers responded to reports of a trapped driver who crashed into multiple parked police vehicles at the station’s parking lot.

The front of a black 2009 Pontiac G6 came to rest on top of an unmarked police car after crashing into several police cars, the department reported.

A 27-year-old man was found unconscious in the driver’s seat and was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Investigators determined the Pontiac was traveling “at a high rate of speed” going west on East 11th Street, police said. For unknown reasons, the car left the roadway, hit a tree and crashed into four unoccupied cars before coming to a stop.

Police are still working to determine the cause of the crash and whether alcohol or drugs were a factor.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tracy Police Department at 209-831-6505.