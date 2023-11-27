(FOX40.COM) — A Jamestown resident died after a rollover crash in Tuolumne County on Thursday, Nov. 23, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Before 10 a.m. on Nov. 23, officials said the motorist was driving southbound in their 2022 Toyota Rav4 near the intersection of Mono Way and State Route 108. The CHP said the Jamestown resident was driving about 50 to 60 miles per hour.

When the driver entered the intersection, they did so without making any attempt to slow down or turn, the CHP said.

According to officials, the Toyota continued to drive at around 50 to 60 MPH, left the south edge of the roadway, and struck the south mountainside with the front of the vehicle.

The Toyota rolled over onto its roof as it rolled down the mountainside. The CHP said the Toyota came to rest on its roof just south of State Route 108 and Mono Way.

Officials said the driver died from their injuries at the scene and it’s undetermined if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash, the CHP said.