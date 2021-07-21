Driver dies in fiery crash after Mercedes hits tree along I-80 in Placer County

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver died in a fiery crash Wednesday when a car drove off Interstate 80 in Placer County.

The California Highway Patrol said a 2004 Mercedes was heading east on I-80 west of Applegate Road when it left the interstate.

It hit a guard rail then drove down an embankment and hit a tree, the CHP said.

The car caught fire and first responders said the driver died at the scene.

Photos show firefighters at the scene surrounded by charred, dry vegetation.

The driver’s identity has not been reported and no one else was in the car at the time.

What led up to the crash is still being investigated by the CHP.