(FOX40.COM) — A driver had to be extracted from their vehicle by the Fairfield Fire Department following a crash Monday morning.

According to the fire department, crews responded to a “vehicle accident with major damage” on Interstate 80 west of Red Top Road.

Photos from the crash site showed a Hyundai Sonata with major damage on the driver’s side and a tractor-trailer with moderate damage to its front.

Image: Fairfield-Fire-Department Image: Fairfield Fire Department

The fire department said the driver, the vehicle’s only occupant, was taken to a trauma center with moderate injuries. No other injuries were reported.