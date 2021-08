SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol says a woman crashed on Highway 50 near Bradshaw Saturday afternoon after falling asleep.

With the driver asleep, the car veered into the center median, hitting the concrete wall. It then bounced back, crossed all lanes and hit a metal guard rail.

Both the driver and passenger had to be extricated by firefighters. They were taken to the hospital with moderate to serious injuries.