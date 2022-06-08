SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A street race going east on Madison Avenue led to a car crash, an injured driver and a suspect on the run.

According to Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, cameras in the area show a white BMW crashing into a black Mercedes.

Photo courtesy of KTXL FOX40.

The driver of the black Mercedes was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials say the driver of the BMW, who is an adolescent, stayed on the scene while the other car involved in the race fled the area.

There is no further information at this time.