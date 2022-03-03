WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — West Sacramento police said a car chase ended in a crash Thursday night.

Around 9:15 p.m., police in West Sacramento were alerted to a pursuit that had entered their city. They eventually found the driver in a residential neighborhood.

Authorities said officers attempted to stop the car, but the driver drove away southbound on Jefferson Boulevard. A pursuit began and came to an end near Jefferson Boulevard and Devon Avenue when the driver crashed into two cars.

The crash caused minor injuries, according to police.

Officers arrested the driver, and she was transported by the Sacramento Police Department.