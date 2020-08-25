Driver hits, kills pedestrian on Power Inn Road in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pedestrian died and a driver was detained Monday after a crash on Power Inn Road in South Sacramento.

Around 3:30 p.m., officers found a man in his 30s in the parking lot of Chando’s Tacos at the intersection of Fruitridge and Power Inn roads, according to Sacramento Police Department spokesman Officer Karl Chan.

A silver sedan later seen in the parking lot had a badly damaged windshield.

Officer Chan says the driver was still at the scene and later detained. Chan could not say if the driver will face any charges.

In a video posted to the Chando’s Tacos Facebook page, owner Lisandro Chando Madrigal explains the Fruitridge Road location was forced to close following the deadly crash and “due to some people’s tensions rising a little high.” Madrigal says an argument that broke out near the restaurant escalated.

“Some guy went after another guy in a car,” Madrigal said in the video.

Detectives are still investigating what led up to the crash and have spoken with witnesses, according to Chan.