Driver hospitalized after van struck by train in South Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) -- A driver was hospitalized early Friday morning after their van was struck by a train in South Sacramento.

Police say the van was hit on the tracks crossing Elder Creek Road, west of Florin-Perkins Road. The van was hit on the driver's side, investigators said, and it was dragged about 70 yards.

It was unclear if the van was stalled on the tracks or was in the middle of crossing when it was hit.

Officials said the driver is "stable" and had non-life-threatening injuries.

The scene was cleared shortly before 5 a.m.

This is a developing story.