SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver who crashed into another vehicle on state Route 12 in Rio Vista, killing three people and himself, was arrested in April on suspicion of driving under the influence, Folsom police said.

The deadly crash happened around 8 p.m. between Summerset Road and Church Road on July 27, Rio Vista Police said.

According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened when a Honda veered off the roadway while heading westbound. The driver, identified as Jordan Colvin, over-corrected and crashed into a Chevrolet Suburban in the eastbound lane.

Colvin and his two passengers died in the crash. They were identified as 18-year-old Erica Anderson and 19-year-old Lacy Conway, both from Vacaville.

One person in the car that was crashed into died. She was identified as Laura Poiret, 70, of Mexico. The car she was in had several other people in it. They were injured but were in stable condition after the crash.

According to the sheriff’s office, they were on a one-week vacation from Mexico.

The sheriff’s office said they found several open containers of alcoholic beverages in the Honda. They had not yet said if Colvin was under the influence and were waiting for test results from the coroner’s office.

Records show Colvin was arrested on April 3 on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Local law enforcement and area residents said that this is one of the worst crashes along state Route 12 that they have seen in a long time.