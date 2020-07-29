Driver in Modesto neighborhood crashes into parked vehicle after being shot

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Modesto police say a man was shot Tuesday afternoon following a dispute.

Just after 3:30 p.m., officers were called to Shawnee Drive near Innsbrook Drive, according to police.

Police say they later learned there had been some sort of argument and a man had been shot while driving, causing him to crash into a parked vehicle.

He was hospitalized but the Modesto Police Department has not reported his condition.

Police were not able to provide a description about the suspect.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.