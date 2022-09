FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KTXL) — Fairfield firefighters worked to free a victim trapped in a rollover car accident on I-80, according to the Fairfield Fire Department.

The fire department said that the victim was trapped in a vehicle that had rolled over on I-80 near Airbase Parkway. Firefighters were able to extract the victim from the vehicle.

The victim was then taken to a local trauma facility for further treatment.