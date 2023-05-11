(KTXL) — One person was killed in a rollover crash Thursday morning near Fairfield, California Highway Patrol Solano said.

According to CHP, responders were sent to a report of a rollover crash on Peabody Road north of Chuck Hammond Drive around 5 a.m.

Video Above: San Joaquin Sheriff investigating overnight crash, homicide in Antelope

CHP said the car left the road for an unknown reason, over-corrected and then rolled over several times.

According to CHP, the driver, a woman in her 20s from Vacaville, was pronounced dead at the scene.

CHP said the driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

CHP does not believe alcohol or drugs to be a factor in the accident.