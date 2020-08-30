Driver killed, two others injured in wrong-way crash on I-5

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One driver died and two other drivers were injured after a head-on collision Saturday night on Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said a Honda sedan was traveling the wrong way in the northbound lanes of I-5 shortly before midnight when it collided with a Toyota sedan just north of Highway 99 in the north Sacramento area.

Investigators said the crash caused the Honda to become airborne before crashing into a semi-truck that was also traveling northbound.

CHP officials said the unidentified 46-year-old man driving the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the Toyota was taken to a nearby hospital for major injuries and the driver of the semi-truck was treated for minor injuries.

Officials said that traffic was diverted from I-5 northbound to Hwy 99 northbound for about two hours and twenty minutes while the crash was investigated.

No information was released on what caused the Honda to be traveling in opposite direction of northbound I-5 traffic.

Any persons who may have witnessed this collision or who can provide any additional information regarding this collision should call Officer A.J. McTaggart at the North Sacramento Area CHP office at 916-348-2317 or by cell phone at 916-798-0975.