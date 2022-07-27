SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento firefighters rescued a driver who crashed into a tree in Arden-Arcade on Wednesday.

The Sacramento Fire Department said the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near Arden and Ethan ways. The driver had to be extricated, according to the fire department.

A photo released by the fire department shows the front driver’s side of the car smashed. The driver was taken to a hospital, and their condition is not known.

Traffic in the area was affected while crews worked to rescue the driver, but firefighters have since left and traffic has resumed.

How the crash happened is not known.