Driver says she was trapped for hours after crashing into rural Stanislaus County embankment

STANISLAUS COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) -- A driver survived after her car careened off a 60-foot embankment near Oakdale and plummeted into the water.

"I thought, ‘Oh my God, I'm going to die. I'm never going to see my kids again,’" the driver told FOX40.

The woman who was behind the wheel of the car said Monday she did not want to be identified just one day after the accident. But she had a warning for anyone thinking of using the remote farm roads east of Modesto to avoid traffic.

"People are not safe along there and, obviously, I'm not going to be driving on that road anytime soon, probably even in the daylight," she said.

Claribel Road, which parallels Highway 132, is mostly flat and straight. But near Tim Bell Road it makes a series of sudden hairpin turns along the steep banks of Cashman Creek.

That is where the driver said a truck with bright halogen lights was tailgating her early Sunday morning, forcing her over the edge.

"I really felt like this person intentionally did it. It was just terrifying when I woke up in the car with the water around me and I had hit my head," she said. "My coworker said the same thing happened to him last Wednesday but he didn't end up in the water."

The victim said the wreck happened while she was driving to work between 4 and 5 in the morning.

When she regained consciousness, she was stuck in the car. Her phone would not work.

Finally, at around 2 p.m., somebody called 911. Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Protection District came to the rescue.

"We set up a low angle rescue system with some ropes and stoke baskets to bring her up," explained Stanislaus Consolidated Fire Capt. Clint Bray.

The driver's injuries were minor.

"Very lucky. Something like that could've been much worse," Capt. Bray told FOX40.

A walnut farmer said he has worked in the area for 15 years and has seen several cars over the very same embankment.

"It's not the first, the second, the third. It's probably the fourth or the fifth time," he said.

He said one of the cars caught fire and the flames spread to a farmhouse.

He and Sunday's victim said the area needs more signage or some extra measure to slow the traffic down.

"It's terrifying," the driver said.