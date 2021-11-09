Driver speeding in Fair Oaks survives crash that split car in half

A firefighter and officer stare at the front half of an Infiniti coupe. (Photo by California Highway Patrol)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver in Fair Oaks survived a crash that cut their car in half from the “sheer force” of hitting a tree, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP said the driver of an Infiniti coupe was speeding eastbound on Madison Avenue near Winding Oaks Drive just after 11 a.m. Tuesday. With a wet roadway and a high rate of speed, the driver lost control and began swerving.

The car eventually struck a tree that was in the center median and split in half. The front half of the car stayed near the center median, but the back half continued down Madison Avenue into the westbound lanes, hitting a Subaru sedan.

Photo by California Highway Patrol

The Subaru’s driver and passenger were not injured. The driver of the Infiniti was hurt as a result of the crash but “luckily only sustained minor injuries,” CHP said.

Authorities want to remind drivers of the dangers of speeding, especially in rainy conditions.

“Due to the high rate of speed involved in this collision, the outcome could have easily changed to the involved parties sustaining fatal injuries,” CHP said.