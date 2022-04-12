SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A pickup truck driver walked away from a major crash with a big rig in Galt Tuesday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

Authorities at the scene of the crash told FOX40 that just before 8 a.m., a big rig was driving eastbound on Twin Cities Road when it crossed the double yellow lines and collided with a pickup truck.

Following the crash, the CHP said the driver of the pickup truck had to free himself from his seat.

The driver of the pickup escaped with minor injuries despite major damage to the front end of his pickup, officials said.

Officials told FOX40 that the driver of the pickup truck was transported to a local hospital.

“It’s great that he’s still alive,” a friend of the driver told FOX40. “He’s a great human being.”

Officials didn’t release information on the big rig driver but said both drivers were not impaired.

The CHP said the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

Officials told FOX40 that Twin Cities Road is closed due to hazmat crews working to clean up oil spilled from the big rig.