Driver suspected in deadly Santa Rosa hit-and-run arrested in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Santa Rosa man suspected of hitting a woman with his vehicle and killing her was arrested Tuesday in Sacramento.

A week before his arrest, 53-year-old Clifford Adams was fighting with another man in Santa Rosa before getting in a vehicle and intentionally hitting the man, injuring his legs, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

He also hit a woman who was standing in front of a tent nearby, pinning her beneath the vehicle, according to Santa Rosa police.

Adams ran away before officers could get to the scene.

The police department reports emergency responders pulled the woman out from underneath the car but she died from her injuries at the scene. Police later identified her as 43-year-old Kellie Jones.

A GoFundMe page created to raise money for Jones’ two children describes her as a “beloved mother, daughter, family member and friend.”

The victim who police say fought with Adams was taken to a hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

Around 5 p.m. Tuesday, the Sacramento County Fugitive Recovery Team found and arrested Adams on Walnut Avenue, south of Madison Avenue.

The Santa Rosa suspect was booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail on suspicion of homicide and attempted homicide. Police say he will be transported back to Sonoma County where he will be booked into the Sonoma County Jail.