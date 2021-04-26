Driver suspected of hitting woman, infant in stroller arrested

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento County deputy found the driver suspected of hitting a woman and her infant while the two were crossing a South Sacramento street in February.

Last Thursday, the California Highway Patrol says Joel Alonzo was found at a homeless encampment under a bridge in the area of French Road and German Drive. Alonzo was arrested and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail.

Back on Feb. 7, a neighbor’s security camera captured a woman pushing her 8-month-old child in a stroller across the cross streets of Lucchesi Drive and Harney Way.

At that moment, a stolen Honda Odyssey minivan made a sudden turn on Harney Way and hit the two before taking off.

Harmeen Bassi, a relative, said the woman was struck in the leg, while her baby suffered a cut to the head after being thrown from the stroller. Both were taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Two days later, CHP officers found the Honda abandoned in Elk Grove.

An arrest warrant was obtained for Alonzo’s arrested after he was identified as the suspect in the hit-and-run, according to the CHP.

The CHP says now that he’s been arrested, Alonzo faces charges for felony hit-and-run and vehicle theft, as well as receiving stolen property and violating probation. He is scheduled to be arraigned Monday.