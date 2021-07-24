Driver trapped for four hours after driving into construction zone

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver of a Subaru was stuck in a construction area for four hours before authorities helped them out.

The California Highway Patrol says the driver thought the construction area was on the off-ramp. Instead, the construction area was on northbound Interstate 5 at the Sutterville off-ramp.

According to the CHP, the driver drove into the construction area and got stuck between a temporary concrete barrier and a sound wall, trapping them inside.

A tow truck helped get the car out. The driver was not injured.