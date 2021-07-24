Driver trapped for four hours after driving into construction zone

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy California Highway Patrol)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The driver of a Subaru was stuck in a construction area for four hours before authorities helped them out. 

The California Highway Patrol says the driver thought the construction area was on the off-ramp. Instead, the construction area was on northbound Interstate 5 at the Sutterville off-ramp. 

According to the CHP, the driver drove into the construction area and got stuck between a temporary concrete barrier and a sound wall, trapping them inside. 

A tow truck helped get the car out. The driver was not injured. 

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't miss

More Featured

Latest News

More News