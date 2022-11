SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A driver suffered “major injuries” after being trapped inside a vehicle that hit a power pole.

The Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said that when they arrived at the scene the car was on fire and the driver of the vehicle was trapped inside.

Firefighters were able to remove the driver who was then transported from the scene with major injuries.

The fire was extinguished “before it could threaten adjacent exposures.”