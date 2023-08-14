(FOX40.COM) — Three people, one driver, and two passengers, inside a Ford F350 were killed in a single-vehicle crash, according to California Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred on Monday morning around 3:45. Its location was just east of Plaza Drive in the Visalia area on State Route 198.

According to officials, the Fresno Communications Center received a call regarding a crash involving a 2004 pickup that overturned on the highway.

Upon conducting their investigation, officers said they discovered that a 2004 Ford F350 Super Duty that was heading west on SR-198 approached Plaza Drive when, for unknown reasons, the driver “allowed the vehicle to veer off the south road edge.”

The driver attempted to swerve back onto the road, which caused them to lose control and veer off the north road edge. The car would turn over several times, CHP said.

CHP added that further investigation revealed the right front passenger was wearing their seatbelt, but the driver and another passenger were “unrestrained and ejected during the crash.”

All three occupants had injuries that proved fatal, and the cause of the crash is still under investigation, officials said.

“The California Highway Patrol wants to remind everyone to always wear a seatbelt and to avoid distractions while driving. If you’re feeling fatigued, take plenty of breaks or avoid driving altogether,” said the agency.