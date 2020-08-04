Driverless truck crashes into utility pole, causing widespread outage in Sutter Creek

SUTTER CREEK, Calif. (KTXL) — A driverless pickup truck that sped away down Highway 49 in Sutter Creek crashed into a utility pole Monday, causing thousands of people to lose power and other services.

Around 9 a.m., a driver who had stopped at a gas station on Highway 49 and Ridge Road was knocked over by his truck as it drove off without him, according to the Sutter Creek Police Department.

Police say a floor mat had been pushed against the accelerator, causing the pickup truck to drive away.

It then crashed into a utility pole along northbound Highway 49. As a result, 2,000 Pacific Gas and Electric, Comcast and AT&T customers lost service.

The driver sustained minor injuries and no one else was injured before the truck came to a stop.