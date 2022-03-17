FOLSOM, Calif. (KTXL) — Folsom police were investigating a deadly crash Thursday morning that they believe may have happened overnight.

The Rainbow Bridge was closed in both directions starting around 9:45 a.m. after a driver died in the area.

Folsom Police Officer Andrew Graham said investigators believe the driver was killed after their vehicle went off the road just before the bridge and careened down an embankment, crashing into some trees.

According to investigators, the crash may have happened as early as Wednesday evening but was reported around 9:15 a.m. Thursday.

The identity of the driver has not been reported.

The Rainbow Bridge, which takes drivers over the American River along Greenback Lane, was closed for several hours as a team worked to remove the vehicle and investigators looked into what caused the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.