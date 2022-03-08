STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — California has some of the highest gas prices in the country, with prices topping $6 in some areas.

According to AAA, California drivers are paying $1.27 more than the national average of $4.17.

“I’m spending most of my money on gas,” said Sue. “That $18 an hour is not cutting it no more when gas is $6 a gallon when you got to drive 30 to 40 miles just to go to work.”

Other drivers, like Ase Baker, said they aren’t stressing over gas prices.

“You got to pay it regardless. I mean, you’re either going to get the gas or you’re going to walk. Me personally, I ain’t doing no walking,” Baker said.

In San Joaquin County, prices as high as $5.89 can be seen for regular unleaded gas.

“I can’t even, I can only imagine how it is for people in Los Angeles and commuting to other places because it’s bad out here,” Sue said.

According to AAA, the average cost of gas in California is $5.44 — a new record high for the state.

“As long as the price of crude oil continues to remain high, motorists continue to and can anticipate to continue to pay higher gas prices,” said spokesman Aldo Vazquez.

AAA spokesman Vazquez said while Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and President Joe Biden’s ban of Russian oil are factors in the oil market, ultimately presidents do not have much influence on gas prices.

“Administrations can jump in there and try to help as much as they can, but in the end, the market, it kind of just does its own thing,” Vazquez said.

AAA said prices likely won’t impact driver behavior going into the summer months, and some drivers agree.

“I’m still going to go where I want to go and do what I want to do,” Baker said.