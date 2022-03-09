CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Gas prices in California don’t appear to be slowing down anytime soon and with President Joe Biden’s new ban on Russian oil, commuters are having to get comfortable with high gas prices and rethink how they fuel up.

“I suggest carpooling and not making long trips,” advised Michael Davis.

AAA said there are some things drivers can do to save at the pump. They suggest drivers declutter their car by doing away with bulky items, keeping their tires maintained and well-inflated, and making the switch from premium to regular gas if possible.

They said steady speeds can also help.

“Being a good driver, actually believe it or not, is going to help you save on gas,” AAA spokesman Aldo Vasquez explained. “That means no hard accelerating, no hard braking. All those things would consume gas if you’re speeding on the road.”

FOX40 traveled down Watt Avenue Wednesday in search of the best gas prices and found an Arco gas station where prices stand at $4.10, which are some of the lower gas prices in the area.

For people like Helen Yadao, looking out for the best deals is the way to go.

“Yeah, I drove past last night and knew what it was and, like I said, it’s $0.25 more than what it was last night,” Yadao told FOX40. “Should have refueled last night.”

Some people Fox40 spoke with said they’ll possibly look through websites like Gas Buddy for deals. Others find themselves outright stuck.

“So, my route is pretty set. I can’t just deviate. I can’t change. What I do is what I do. There isn’t much else I can do about it,” one driver said.

Davis, on the other hand, told FOX40 the real solution to surviving prices might mean looking for alternatives to traditional gas vehicles.

“Buy a hybrid,” Davis advised.