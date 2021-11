SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With fog blanketing parts of the Valley, the National Weather Service Sacramento is reminding drivers to not use their high beams.

The NWS recommends using low-beam headlights and leaving extra space between cars.

This fog is no joke…I-5 south in the Lodi area ⁦@FOX40⁩ pic.twitter.com/swquDj0zAf — Eric Rucker (@EricRuckerfox40) November 13, 2021

The fog will stay around through the weekend, at least in the mornings, according to the NWS. Drivers who have somewhere to be should give themselves extra time, the NWS said.

The pattern of morning valley fog followed by clearing with mild temperatures is expected to "Stay Stay Stay", at least through the weekend. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/kvwkbjCaGh — NWS Sacramento (@NWSSacramento) November 12, 2021