TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A report of a burn pile lead to an arrest for drug sales and recovered stolen truck Saturday.

Around 9:45 p.m. May 17th, Tuolumne County Sheriff deputies responded to a man burning trash and causing a large fire around Curtis Circle.

According to Tuolumne County Sheriff, deputies arrived on-scene and recognized the man to be 48-year-old Shayne Greenway.

Greenway had three felony warrants and a parole warrant for his arrest and was on Post Release Community Supervision (PRCS).

As deputies approached him and identified themselves, he ran away.

Deputies pursued Greenway, caught up to him, and took him into custody.

After they searched Greenway, deputies found around 226 grams of methamphetamine, a small amount of heroin, and multiple items of drug use paraphernalia.

After further investigation, a Chevy truck was found in his possession that was reported stolen out of Sonora. The license plate on the truck also belonged to a different vehicle.

More items that didn’t belong to Greenway were also found in the truck such as dog tags and a collapsible baton.

Greenway was taken to the Dambacher Detention Center. He was booked on charges of: possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of a controlled substance for sale, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia, displaying false vehicle registration, resisting or obstructing a peace officer, and his felony warrants.