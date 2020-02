RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) -- People gathering at a memorial in Rancho Cordova Sunday spelled out the name of their loved one using candles and flowers. Sacramento County deputies found 37-year-old Kara Delozier dead several months ago but her family is still searching for answers.

“She was a very good mom. A very good daughter,” said Delozier’s mother, Robbie Rego.