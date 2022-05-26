SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — South Sacramento residents caught a driver after he collided with an SUV, killing the driver and critically injuring a child, and detained him until officers arrested the driver, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The passenger of the SUV was a young girl and the driver was a woman, but no relationship has been established between the two, according to CHP.

The child was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to Sacramento Metro Fire.

CHP said the driver of the white truck failed a sobriety test and is facing DUI charges.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Power Inn Road and Elsie Road where a large white truck, possibly fleeing from another collision, drove through the intersection and collided with the SUV, according to CHP.

The driver of the white truck then fled the scene but residents found and detained the driver a couple of blocks from the incident, according to CHP.

According to CHP, the driver of the white truck is facing felony charges.

This is an ongoing situation and updates will be provided when more information is available.