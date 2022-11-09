TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — After attempting to flee from deputies, a drunken driver crashed into a drainage ditch near Highway 108 and Mono Vista Road in Tuolumne County, according to a Facebook post from the Tuolumne County Sheriff.

According to the sheriff’s office, around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, deputies spotted a drunken driver in the area of Mono Way and Cordelia Avenue. While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, a deputy observed it swerving.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The deputy then attempted to make a traffic stop near Mono Way and Highway 108, however, the driver did not stop and continued driving up the highway, the sheriff’s office said.

While attempting to escape, the driver “accelerated to speeds over 80mph, crossed the double yellow lines multiple times, and lost control of the vehicle fishtailing and sliding,” into a drainage ditch near Highway 108 and Mono Vista Road.

The sheriff’s office said deputies then conducted a traffic stop on the driver, Lee Peterson, 46.

Deputies said that Peterson was “slurring his speech, unsteady on his feet and smelled like alcohol,” when he was being taken into custody.

After a record check, deputies found that Peterson had an “out-of-county felony warrant for his arrest.”

Deputies arrested Peterson, and he was then taken to the Dambacher Detention Center and “booked on charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, evading a peace officer with wanton disregard for safety and his felony warrant.”