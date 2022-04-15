ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested in March after police said he appeared to be publicly drunk at a Roseville grocery store while with his children.

On March 23, Roseville police said they responded to a call from a Safeway employee on Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. The employee reported that a man, who was with his two kids, looked to be intoxicated and went outside to look for his car keys.

While the father was outside, police said he left his 3- and 5-year-old children inside the store. Police said the employee who reported the dad took the kids into the back office of the store and waited for officers to arrive.

The man was arrested after Roseville police said his blood alcohol level was 0.424%.

Police did not release the identity of the man.